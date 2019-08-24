Iowa prof says ‘I am Antifa’; once posted desire to bash Trump with baseball bat

A college professor in Iowa openly declared his support for the violent far-left Antifa movement after coming under fire for inflammatory social media posts that included the desire to bash President Trump with a baseball bat.

Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct English professor of nearly 10 years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, made the remark after a local TV station questioned him over his social media activity.

“I affirm that I am Antifa,” Klinzman told local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV, which found the professor’s numerous posts both on his personal page and on an “Iowa Antifa” page. He stood behind his comments — though added he’s willing to apologize to any Christians offended by them.

The outlet reported that in one post, Klinzman shared a poem containing the words, "Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground," to which he added the comment, "It's not pretty, and I'm not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this country and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge."