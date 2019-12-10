INSPECTOR GENERAL ROCKED: IG TOLD TO FALSIFY DOCUMENTS, FABRICATE EVIDENCE, ALTER WITNESS TESTIMONY IN RIGGED INVESTIGATION

An affidavit from a high-ranking U.S. Inspector General paints a disturbing picture of a government watchdog rife with shocking practices: alleged tampering of evidence, falsification of witness testimony, and incredibly — steering sensitive investigations to fit a pre-concluded narrative.

Translation: Rigged IG investigations.

If you believe the conclusions of the Inspector General’s report of the Justice Department’s and FBI’s meddling and spying in the 2016 presidential election that was unveiled Monday, you may want to reserve judgment.

The recent ‘affidavit’ from former Assistant Inspector General John Crane portrays a rare behind-the-curtain view of the Inspector General’s mysterious operation. A high-ranking government insider provided the affidavit to True Pundit who contacted Crane, a decorated Inspector General who last served as IG for the Department of Defense.

Crane did not give an interview to True Pundit about the scathing testimony in his affidavit that calls the IG’s office a bed of corruption that instructed him to cover up vital counterterrorism Intel to spare government officials embarrassment and likely career-ending disasters.

Specifically, Crane maintains that DOD insiders identified lead 9/11 hijacker Mohammed Atta prior to the terror attacks of Sept. 2001 and reported the Intel to supervisors. Crane said he was instructed by IG chiefs to bury that information and alter the IG reports to say the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) did not identify Atta before the terror attacks.

DIA Intel identified Atta as a key terror target and al Qaeda chief operating out of New York a year before Sept. 11, 2001. Notably, the CIA and FBI have been accused of sitting on that intelligence and failing to set up on Atta and add him to crucial government Intel watch-lists to monitor his travels and activities, associates.

Crane turned whistleblower and the affidavit — among other documents detailing the shocking IG revelations — has reached the top levels of the Trump administration.

According to Intel sources who spoke with True Pundit, Crane’s allegations of widespread corruption were provided to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Dir. Gina Haspel, top ranking brass at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

And the White House.

“It’s hard to say whether it reached President Trump,” one Intel insider said. “We provided it to John Kelly but it might not have reached the President.”

Kelly is the retired U.S. Marine Corps general who served as the White House Chief of Staff for President Trump from July 31, 2017 to January 2, 2019.

Crane, who has been removed from his government watchdog post, is awaiting official whistleblower protection, insiders said. If and when Crane is protected, he will provide further details and go public, insiders said.

“This is what happens to real whistleblowers,” one former senior uniformed military insider said. “They sit and wait to be protected while their allegations move through the bureaucracy. They don’t get instant protection like (Congressman) Adam Schiff’s friends.”

Crane’s details of the disturbing IG cover up are particularly damning. Crane served as assistant Inspector General for a decade and was lead investigator on many of the watchdog’s post-9/11 probes, including the Atta investigation.

Quoting Crane’s allegations outlined in the complaint, verbatim:

“1. Investigative misconduct in terms of the methodology of the investigation

2. Investigative misconduct in the manipulation of the evidence to include testimony

3. Investigative misconduct in misapplication of investigative standards

4. Investigative conduct to reach a predetermined conclusion.

5. Investigative conduct to protect senior officials in the Department of Defense from criticism in the identification of Mohammed Atta before 9/11.”

The shocking allegations filed by Crane detail statements of one IG investigator who confirmed during a staff meeting prior to interviewing government witnesses: “Tell me what you want them to say, and I will make them say it.”

Crane said in his affidavit “the goal of investigators was to change the testimony of the witness to agree with a prearranged narrative and conclusion” of the investigation.

In this case that rigged narrative was to absolve government officials of any reposnsibility or knowledge of being notified of terrorist Atta long before he led the vicious attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York City. Government officials did nothing and they want to keep that hidden from the public, Crane alleges.

Keep these disturbing revelations in mind while digesting yesterday’s IG ‘report.’

It would seem this — the IG — is all part of a rigged show and you are the confused and irate audience. — Thomas Paine