Inspector General: FBI Executive Loaned “Substantial” Money, Had Sex With Subordinate FBI Employee
A FBI boss of an unnamed office conducted a romantic relationship with a subordinate who was also paid a substantial amount of money by the Special Agent in Charge (SAC), according to a statement from the Inspector General’s office.
Paying someone for sex. Or having sex with someone you paid. There is a name for that although the Inspector general’s office doesn’t go there.
More FBI corruption. Loans. Sex. Payoffs. Spying on the President of the United States. Even allegedly drugging and raping a colleague.
Thunderdome on your dime.