Indian Army Claims To Sight Mythical Yeti Footprints

The Indian army claimed Monday that it discovered the mythical Yeti’s footprints at a Himalayan military base, which they photographed and posted online.

The Indian army’s Mountaineering Expedition Team found alleged footprints from the Abominable Snowman near Makalu Base Camp on April 9 in the snows of the Himalayan mountains, according to the Indian army’s Twitter account. The Twitter post went viral as of Tuesday, though several Indian nationals ridiculed the tweet and used it as a platform to criticize the Indian government.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

One former Indian politician, Tarun Vijay, praised the alleged discovery, but urged the Indian army to show “respect” for the Yeti by referring to it as a snowman instead of a beast. Vijay’s post also garnered mockery.

Daniel C. Taylor, author of “Yeti: The Ecology of a Mystery,” argued that the footprints were probably those of multiple bears, instead of a singular creature.

“If that is the footprint of an animal or a single animal, it’s the size of a dinosaur,” Taylor told Reuters.

“One needs to really confirm those measurements of the footprint size because we know for sure that there are no dinosaurs living in the Barun valley,” he added.Follow Joshua on TwitterSend tips to [email protected].Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]