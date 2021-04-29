‘In Fact,’ There’s Actually ‘Six’ Genders, Democrat Says With A Straight Face At An Actual Policy Hearing

Democratic Texas state Rep. James Talarico’s office defended Tuesday the lawmaker’s assertion that there are six biological sexes rather than two.

Talarico spoke before the state’s Public Education Committee last week on legislation that would ban biological males from from girls’ K-12 scholastic sports, the Washington Times reported.

“Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes,” Talarico said.

“In fact there are six,” he continued, “which honestly surprised me too, cause I am not well versed in this issue area. I’m not a scientist, I’m a politician, a lot worse than a scientist.”

Talarico spokesman Mason Reid told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday afternoon that the Texas Democrat “stands with LGBTQIA+ Texans and the most up-to-date scientific information.”

“First, it’s worth clarifying the difference between gender and sex,” Reid said. “Sex is our biology — what chromosomes, hormones, genes, sex organs, and secondary sex characteristics we have — while gender is how we consider and represent our identity in the context of our culture.”

Reid referred the DCNF to resources from Scientific American that found there are more than two biological sexes, an op-ed from molecular biologist Liza Brusman titled “Sex isn’t binary, and we should stop acting like it is,” and a Forbes piece on “The Myth of Biological Sex.”

“People with differences of sex development (DSD) or intersex traits are only estimated to make up about 2% of live births — but our office wants to ensure their humanity is recognized nonetheless,” Reid added.

The Scientific American article notes that “some researchers now say that as many as 1 person in 100 has some form” of intersex traits. The Massive Science article said that people with intersex traits make up about 2% of live births, citing a study from the 2000 Journal of Human Biology.

That study itself says that 2% of live births may diverge “from the ideal male or female” in terms of “sex chromosome composition, gonadal structure, hormone levels, and the structure of the internal genital duct systems and external genitalia.”

None of the literature that Reid referred to the DCNF mentions six biological sexes. Reid did not respond to further inquiry on this figure.

The DCNF previously reported that 10-year-old transgender child Kai Shappley testified before Texas lawmakers regarding Texas Senate Bill 1646, legislation that classifies it as child abuse for anyone to administer puberty suppression drugs, hormone replacement therapy, transgender surgeries or medical procedures to minors.

“I am in fourth grade now,” Shappley said. “When it comes to bills that target trans youth, I immediately feel angry. It’s been very scary and overwhelming. It just — it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist.”

Shappley quoted a passage from the Gospel of Matthew in which a master tells his servants, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

“God made me, God loves me for who I am, and God does not make mistakes,” Shappley said. “You should be careful how you treat the least of these.”

The 10-year-old also said that “my mom has been giving everything she has to stand up for me,” but noted that “these new things y’all are trying to do, we both are having to advocate for each other because you are now targeting a great mom and a great nurse.”