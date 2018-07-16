IMPLODE: FBI Agent overseeing election-meddling task force abruptly Quits; Walks Out Days After Mueller’s Sham Indictments

Sideways. That is how the FBI is now running, as folks head for the hills and greener career pastures amid the chaos.

Senior FBI official Jeffrey Tricoli has left his position overseeing a government task force that’s been looking into Russian interference in U.S. elections, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Tricoli, who had been at the FBI for 18 years, reportedly left last month to take a job with Charles Schwab Corp.

His departure raises questions about how the government plans to address the issue of election meddling, particularly with the midterm elections less than four months away.

Tricoli did not respond to requests for comment by the Journal.

News of his exit comes just days after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials for allegedly conspiring to influence the 2016 presidential election by hacking U.S. systems.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1