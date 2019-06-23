I’m a Leader With ‘Common Sense’: Trump Hits Back at Critics of His Call to Pull Out of Iran Attack (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump defended his decision to stop an attack on Iran while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Iran shot down a drone over international waters on Thursday, prompting American officials to plan an attack on the country. However, the president stopped the attack due to the possible casualties.

He tweeted out his reasoning, saying that there were consequences for the action and that he was not going to rush into war.

President Trump: "Everybody was saying I'm a warmonger and now they say I'm a dove. And I think I'm neither, you want to know the truth. I'm a man with common sense, and that's what we need in this country is common sense." pic.twitter.com/DiDGxFGQV2 — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2019

"I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world," Trump wrote. "Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!"


