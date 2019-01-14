 

Illinois state trooper fatally struck while investigating vehicle crash on interstate

Share:

An Illinois state trooper was struck and killed Saturday while investigating a traffic crash, police said.

Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was traveling home on Interstate 294 near Northbrook — about 25 miles north of Chicago  –when he saw a three-car crash and stopped to investigate, Leo Schmitz, director of Illinois State Police, said during a news conference late Saturday.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“He sees a three-vehicle crash, he positions his vehicle in the left-hand lanes so to save the lives of those people in the crash,” Schmitz said. “He was struck and lost his life while he was doing that.”

Lambert, a five-year veteran of the state police, was standing near the crash site when he was struck by a Jeep traveling north, WGN-TV reported. The vehicle failed to slow down and threw Lambert several feet, the station said. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff