Illinois state trooper fatally struck while investigating vehicle crash on interstate

An Illinois state trooper was struck and killed Saturday while investigating a traffic crash, police said.

Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was traveling home on Interstate 294 near Northbrook — about 25 miles north of Chicago –when he saw a three-car crash and stopped to investigate, Leo Schmitz, director of Illinois State Police, said during a news conference late Saturday.

RIP: Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert was on his way home to his wife and one-year-old daughter on Saturday night when he saw an accident on the Tri-State. He stopped to help. He was struck by a car and killed. https://t.co/EGvuIlGtd9 pic.twitter.com/4ZI3466Brr — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) January 13, 2019

“He sees a three-vehicle crash, he positions his vehicle in the left-hand lanes so to save the lives of those people in the crash,” Schmitz said. “He was struck and lost his life while he was doing that.”

Lambert, a five-year veteran of the state police, was standing near the crash site when he was struck by a Jeep traveling north, WGN-TV reported. The vehicle failed to slow down and threw Lambert several feet, the station said.