Illinois Democratic senator resigns amid federal corruption, bribery probe

An Illinois Democratic senator under federal investigation for fraud and bribery resigned Wednesday from his office after FBI agents raided his Chicago home and Springfield office earlier this year.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Senate, State Sen. Martin Sandoval said his resignation would be effective Jan. 1.

“it is with a heavy heart, I, Martin A. Sandoval, do hereby resign the office of state senator,” he wrote.

On Sept. 24, FBI agents raided Sandoval’s offices and home looking for information on concrete and construction businesses as well as information related to bribery or theft of federal funds. They were also looking for information on a power company, officials, lobbyists, gambling interests, a red-light camera company and information on at least three suburban mayors.

Following the raid in his Chicago and Springfield offices, agents were also dispatched to his Cicero office.

The raid was also followed by federal law enforcement actions in the towns of McCook, Lyons and Summit — all of which are part of Sandoval’s district, according to reports from The Journal Gazzett & Times Courier and The Chicago Tribune. – READ MORE