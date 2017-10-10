Illegal Immigrants Sue Trump Administration for Detaining Them

A group of illegal aliens filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration last week, claiming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has retaliated against them for filing asylum claims by keeping them in detention for months in “prison-like” conditions.

The suit was filed on behalf of five people who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Three are from West Africa, one is from Honduras, and one is from Guatemala.

All have claimed that they have a “credible fear” of persecution or torture if they were returned to their own country, and are asking for asylum in the United States.

Judicial Watch, which uncovered evidence in 2013 that illegal immigrants were being coached to claim asylum to get around U.S. immigration laws, said the lawsuit appears to be a reaction to a crackdown on abuse of asylum. – READ MORE