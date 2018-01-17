Illegal alien arrested for threatening to kill passengers on a Greyhound bus

Law enforcement officials say a man who threatened to kill his fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus was an illegal immigrant who had been deported once already.



Police say they responded to 911 calls at 9:40 on Friday night from passengers on a Greyhound bus who said that a man was threatening to shoot people after an argument.

The police gave chase to the bus, which didn’t respond to their signals to pull over.

The police arrested Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 33, who was living in Chicago, and charged him with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Police say he continued to make threats in custody, but no gun was discovered in his possession. – READ MORE

One in fifteen prisoners incarcerated in Oregon are illegal aliens, and a whopping 50 percent are in jail for sex crimes.

According to a study called “Oregon Department of Corrections: Criminal Alien Report December 2017” by David Cross, 6.60 percent of the prison population in Oregon is comprised of illegal aliens.

Illegal aliens account for 200 cases of sex abuse, 175 cases of rape, and 101 cases of sodomy in the state of Oregon.

Illegal aliens also commit more than 100 homicides in the state, as well as other violent crimes.

ICE has identified the 973 illegals in the state’s prisons, and has placed detainers on them. – READ MORE

A new report about crimes committed by illegals finds that younger undocumented immigrants who were eligible for former President Obama’s DACA amnesty program commit far more crimes than other immigrants or U.S. citizens.

In unearthing rare data that details the crimes and sentences of illegals in Arizona, the Crime Prevention Research Center reported that immigrants age 15-35, the general population of the 700,000 in Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, “commit crime at twice the rate of young U.S. citizens.”

The impact of illegal aliens on crime rates https://t.co/yivtkhQuax — CrimeResearch (@CrimeResearch1) January 12, 2018

John R. Lott Jr., president of the center, said that if the Arizona data were averaged out nationally, the crime numbers would be stunning.

“If undocumented immigrants committed crime nationally as they do in Arizona, in 2016 they would have been responsible for over 1,000 more murders, 5,200 rapes, 8,900 robberies, 25,300 aggravated assaults, and 26,900 burglaries,” he wrote in the report. – READ MORE

For ever DACA recipient who has joined the U.S. military since 2012, two have committed offenses serious enough to lose their status, a Daily Caller review finds.

The U.S. military confirmed in early September that less than 900 recipients of the Obama-era program which offers protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children are currently within its ranks. Conversely the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service revealed in late August that a total of 2,139 recipients of the program have lost their special status for violations.

“The deferred action terminations were due to one or more of the following: a felony criminal conviction; a significant misdemeanor conviction; multiple misdemeanor convictions; gang affiliation; or arrest of any crime in which there is deemed to be a public safety concern. Most DACA terminations were based on the following infractions (not ranked): alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” the UCIS noted at the time. – READ MORE