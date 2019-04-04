Ilhan Omar Urges Release Of Jailed Muslim Brotherhood Leader, Report Says

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) advocated on Tuesday for releasing a senior member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (MB) — which is designated by several nations as a terrorist organization. Play Video

"I recently met with @jkbadawy and @thefreedomi to talk about Hoda Abdelmonem, a political prisoner in Egypt," Omar tweeted from her official Congressional Twitter account. "I hope that Trump brings up her case in his meeting with the regime that has imprisoned her. We must work to #FreeHoda."

Conservative Review's Jordan Schachtel reported that Hoda Abdelmonem is "a senior member in the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood's women's affiliate," adding that she "remains an influential figure and a senior leader in the Islamist outfit, and the campaign for her release has been a top priority item for Muslim Brotherhood-aligned individuals, groups, and governments."