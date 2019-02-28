Ilhan Omar Claims Trump Has ‘Markings Of A Dictator’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said President Donald Trump has the “markings of a dictator” in a Rolling Stone interview published Wednesday.

Omar told the magazine that impeaching Trump is “inevitable” and comparable to overthrowing a dictator.

“I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Pence is an ideologue, and the ideology he holds is more terrifying to me and my constituents,” Omar said.

“And we have not had a full impeachment that removes the president from office. Nations struggle any time overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator,” she added.