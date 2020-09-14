Ilhan Omar calls for ‘dismantling’ police one day after cops ambushed, claims Biden will be ‘responsive’ to idea (VIDEO)

On the day after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot in an ambush, Democratic congresswoman and “Squad” member Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called for “dismantling” the police and suggested that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be “responsive” to this idea.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar says Joe Biden “is going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for,” renews calls for “dismantling” policehttps://t.co/T9vO0kb9iK pic.twitter.com/OMzg21LRrz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2020

“This is our time to get rid of Trump and that we elect someone who’s going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for,” Omar told MSNBC‘s Ali Velshi on Sunday. – READ MORE

