IG: Obama’s ICE ‘Missed Opportunities’ to Arrest High-Risk Terror-Linked Aliens

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency under former President Barack Obama may have failed to identify and arrest “highest risk” known or suspected terrorist aliens due to the absence of follow-up screenings after they are released.

Sanctuary cities that refused to cooperate with immigration authorities also prevented the agency from following up on the individuals in question, reveals a watchdog agency.

Based on a study of case files of detained aliens identified as known or suspected terrorists during fiscal years 2013 through 2015, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found:

ICE continues to face significant challenges with its screening of aliens who may have ties to terrorism. Auditors warn ICE may have missed opportunities to identify, apprehend, and adjudicate the status of aliens posing the highest risk to public safety and national security.

The audit indicated law enforcement agencies in sanctuary cities prevent ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from screening criminal aliens for terrorist ties. – READ MORE

Immigration enforcement officers are making 7-Eleven stores a target in their crackdown on employers who hire undocumented immigrants.

On Wednesday, agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement descended on 98 7-Eleven franchise stores across the country, where they began audits and interviewed employees and managers, according to the agency.

Twenty one people suspected of being in the United States illegally were arrested.

“Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable,” Thomas Homan, ICE’s acting director, said in a statement.

It’s the largest worksite enforcement operation against an employer under President Trump, ICE said. – READ MORE

The politicians who lead so-called sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes and held “personally accountable” for shielding illegal immigrants from deportation, President Trump’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement argued Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan accused California of putting “politics ahead of safety,” after Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill declaring California a sanctuary state in October.

“We gotta take [sanctuary cities] to court and we gotta start charging some of these politicians with crimes,” Homan said. – READ MORE