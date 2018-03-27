True Pundit

‘If You Walk Out of that School, Walk Out of My House’: Bernie-Supporting Rapper Rips Gun Control Activism (VIDEO)

A rapper who endorsed progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president in 2016 ripped supporters of the school walkouts in favor of gun control following the Florida school shooting.

“I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walk out of that school, walk out [of] my house,” he said.

Mike said that he and his family will not be a party to “jump[ing] on every single thing an ally of ours does, because [there’s] some stuff we just don’t agree with.” – READ MORE

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
