Iconic Monty Python star accused of racism for saying London is ‘not really an English city’ anymore. But he hits right back.

John Cleese — the former Monty Python cast member and giant of British comedy — is being branded a racist for daring to repeat his observation that London “is not really an English city” anymore.

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more



Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation



So there must be some truth in it…



I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

Cleese offered a follow-up tweet saying, “I suspect I should apologize for my affection for the Englishness of my upbringing, but in some ways I found it calmer, more polite, more humorous, less tabloid, and less money-oriented than the one that is replacing it.”

As for detractors who said Cleese’s London comments were hypocritical given his time spent in the Caribbean, the funnyman was only too happy to clarify things.

“It might interest those people who seem to think my remarks about London are racist as opposed to culturalist, to consider that what I like about spending time in Nevis,” he tweeted in regard to the Caribbean island. “Nevis has excellent race relations, a very well educated population, no sign of political correctness.” – READ MORE

