ICE Takes Over Seven Hotels To House Illegal Immigrants, Dubs Them ‘Casas’

President Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is taking over seven hotels near the southern border starting on Friday, as a surge in migrants has forced the administration to expand beyond overflow facilities and tents located on government property, according to the Washington Examiner.

Hundreds of people who illegally came over the U.S.-Mexico border with a family member will be placed in hotels in El Paso, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona, this Friday as the Biden administration spends tens of millions of dollars to house people despite having its own holding centers, according to internal documents reviewed by the Washington Examiner. ICE has not revealed whether the families will be sent back to their home countries or released into the United States. –Washington Examiner

As we reported earlier Thursday, the influx in immigrants in March alone resulted in the most apprehensions in nearly two-decades, as more than 173,000 migrants were arrested after illegally entering the United States.

NEW: Customs and Border Protection releases its monthly numbers, indicating 172,331 have been apprehended in March. That’s the biggest number recorded in nearly two decades.https://t.co/YFTCqirqMl pic.twitter.com/TIZYIjLkel — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) April 8, 2021

ICE has dubbed the hotels which will house migrants “casas,” the Spanish word for house. Approximately 600 people will be funneled into hotels in El paso, Texas and Chandler, Arizona as part of phase one beginning on Friday. According to the report, phase two will commence April 30 when 600 more beds will be made available in Pecos, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Cotulla, Texas.- READ MORE

