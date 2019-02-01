ICE Set Up A University, But Its Mission Wasn’t Education

The American Telegu Association said in a Wednesday Facebook post that 100 students associated with Farmington were arrested.

The students could face deportation, according to The Detroit News. The indictment claims the foreign nationals knew the university’s programs were illegal, but the recruiters did not know about the operation.

The students entered the U.S. legally, an ICE spokesperson said to the Detroit Free Press. But they transferred to Farmington after coming to the U.S. in order to work.

International students are required to get an F-1 visa, that allows them to study at an accredited school in the U.S., according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The students at the fake university were hoping to gain employment in the country through Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

The fake university had a realistic-looking website and even got an accreditor on board with the plan, Inside Higher Ed reported.

“The University of Farmington is a nationally accredited business and STEM institution located in Metro Detroit,” the school’s website said. “Our innovative curriculum combines traditional instruction and distance learning with full-time professional experiences. We offer flexible class schedules and a focus on students who do not want to interrupt their careers.”

The school was run out of a basement in an office building, according to The Detroit News.

“We are all aware that international students can be a valuable asset to our country, but as this case shows, the well-intended international student visa program can also be exploited and abused,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a Wednesday statement.

DHS conducted a similar operation to the University of Farmington in 2016. Officials created the University of Northern New Jersey in order to catch people involved with visa fraud, according to The New York Times.

Nearly 69,000 foreign students overstayed their visas in fiscal year 2017, according to DHS data. Students from China, India, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil made up 44 percent of overstays.

ICE did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

