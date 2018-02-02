ICE Director Says 9th Circuit Court Is Causing Another Surge in Illegal Immigration

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan partly blamed the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for the recent increase in illegal immigration, arguing the court’s decisions have created a legal environment that is friendly to foreign aliens.

Homan told the Washington Examiner Wednesday that the 9th Circuit’s decisions incentivize illegal crossings, suggesting immigrants know they will receive favorable treatment in its jurisdiction.

“I think the uptick right now is on the family units, especially the family units and the UACs. And that uptick is because of the loopholes in the system and some of the decisions by the 9th Circuit,” he told the Examiner.

“When you get a recent court decision saying you can only detain a family for so many days, when there’s constant repeals and temporary restraining orders, people seeing the administration getting their hands tied, they see it as an opportunity,” he added. – READ MORE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents plan to utilize license plate readers to find illegal immigrants. Police agencies throughout the U.S. use the systems to apprehend fugitives who have escaped justice, but open borders and amnesty activists are up in arms over the increased enforcement step.

License plate scanning systems use cameras and computers to determine the name of owners of vehicles.

ICE published its intent “to award a contract to obtain query-based access to a commercially available License Plate Reader (LPR) database” on January 8.

According to The Verge, an online technology publication, “[t]he system gives the agency access to billions of license plate records and new powers of real-time location tracking.” – READ MORE