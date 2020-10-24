‘I don’t give a damn whether they come voluntarily or under subpoena’: Ted Cruz fights for tech CEO hearing BEFORE election

‘They need to testify in person and answer questions for the American people’

The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on subpoenas to compel Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on alleged censorship and bias across their platforms. But that all changed when Republican committee members “expressed reservation about the maneuver,” Politico reports.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who chairs Judiciary’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, was definitely not one of the committee members with cold feet. On the radio program Tuesday, he told Glenn Beck that he’s fighting “vociferously” to ensure Dorsey and others testify before the Nov. 3 election.

“Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are both going to testify. They’re going to testify in person. They’re going to testify before Election Day. That’s what I think should happen,” Cruz said. “That’s what I’m fighting vociferously to happen. Right now, the companies are negotiating with the chairman’s office to discuss terms to come voluntarily. I don’t give a damn whether they come voluntarily or under subpoena. They need to testify in person and answer questions for the American people about why they are trying to steal this election, to suppress the free speech, and to censor the press.”- READ MORE

