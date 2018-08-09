Hypothetical Free Presser de Blasio Says U.S. Better Without Fox News

But the NYC mayor got a pass — surprise! — from liberal media members who are outraged at Trump’s ‘fake news’ and ‘enemy of the people’ labels

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) targeted conservative media outlets and Rupert Murdoch’s media empire Tuesday during an interview with The Guardian, saying he wishes the U.S. could “remove” unfavorable outlets “from the last 25 years of American history.”

De Blasio insisted that “if you could remove News Corp from the last 25 years of American history, we would be in an entirely different place.” Gotham’s mayor also condemned Murdoch and Fox News for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory and its aftermath.

Without Murdoch and Fox News, de Blasio said “We would be a more unified country. We would not be suffering a lot of the negativity and divisiveness we’re going through right now. I can’t ignore that.” – READ MORE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lashed out at the Trump administration and denied any wrongdoing after a letter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection emerged stating the mayor and his security detail illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border during a visit to Texas last month.

During a news conference Wednesday at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, de Blasio called the allegations “absolutely ridiculous” and an attempt by the Trump administration to create a distraction amid the immigration debate involving illegal immigrant children.

“[This] is another way to distract [the American people] from an inhumane policy,” de Blasio said about the letter being released about two weeks after it was issued.

“Threats by the Trump administration will not stop me from speaking out and won’t stop my fellow mayors from speaking out,” the mayor said.

In a letter sent on June 25 and obtained by Fox News, CBP said de Blasio and his security detail, run by the New York Police Department, illegally crossed the border near El Paso on June 21. The mayor and his security detail were spotted taking photos by a Border Patrol agent on the Rio Grande River flood plain south of the Tornillo, Texas, Port of Entry. – READ MORE

