‘Hypocrisy and Sinister Plans’: China Blasts Pelosi for Meeting With Hong Kong’s ‘Father of Democracy’

Share:

Chineses government officials were not happy after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Hong Kong’s “father of democracy.

On Tuesday, Pelosi met with Martin Lee, a founder of the main pro-democracy party in Hong Kong who has been called the city’s “father of democracy,” and Jimmy Lai a proponent of the pro-democracy protests in the city.

Pelosi shared a picture of her standing next to Lee and Lai and said she fully supports the

That tweet prompted Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, to call Pelosi “sinister” during a daily press briefing:

“Pelosi confounds black and white, confuses right and wrong, beautifies criminal and violent acts by calling them non-violent protests, and cheers for anti-China offenders who brought chaos to Hong Kong. Her behaviour shows hypocrisy and sinister plans, and is despicable and shocking.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply