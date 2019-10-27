‘Hypocrisy and Sinister Plans’: China Blasts Pelosi for Meeting With Hong Kong’s ‘Father of Democracy’

Chineses government officials were not happy after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Hong Kong’s “father of democracy.“

On Tuesday, Pelosi met with Martin Lee, a founder of the main pro-democracy party in Hong Kong who has been called the city’s “father of democracy,” and Jimmy Lai a proponent of the pro-democracy protests in the city.

Pelosi shared a picture of her standing next to Lee and Lai and said she fully supports the

So pleased to welcome Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and Janet Pang to the U.S. Capitol. My full support and admiration goes to those who have taken to the streets week after week in non-violent protest to fight for democracy and the rule of law in #HongKong. pic.twitter.com/maeTwTR8eV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2019

That tweet prompted Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, to call Pelosi “sinister” during a daily press briefing:

“Pelosi confounds black and white, confuses right and wrong, beautifies criminal and violent acts by calling them non-violent protests, and cheers for anti-China offenders who brought chaos to Hong Kong. Her behaviour shows hypocrisy and sinister plans, and is despicable and shocking.” – READ MORE