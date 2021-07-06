Hunter Biden’s Texts Reveal His ‘Genius’ Plan for Prostitutes

We’re all aware of Hunter Biden’s proclivity for prostitutes. But, until now, we didn’t know that he had a genius plan for the industry.

According to text messages found on his laptop, Joe Biden’s distinguished son came up with a plan to unionize prostitutes.

I guess Hunter really wants to look for that union label when he hooks up with a prostitute.

“You organize without even organizing in any traditional way,” Biden theorized in a March 2019 text conversation with an employee of Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont. “If you want to advertise legally you go through the unions you’re a member. Your dues are the fees that you pay for advertising. Whomever does this first will be running the largest union in the country.”

“Haha, that’s actually pretty genius,” the Chateau Marmont employee replied.

To join such a union, one would have to prove they aren’t a sex trafficker and that all contacts are consensual. According to Hunter, pimps that join the union would be rated the same way “you rate nonprofits.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --