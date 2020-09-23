Hunter Biden Raised ‘Counterintelligence And Extortion’ Concerns, May Have Participated In Sex Trafficking: Senate Report

A long-awaited Senate report on Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with Ukrainian, Chinese and Russian businesses created potential “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” and alarmed US officials who perceived an ethical conflict of interest and flagged potential crimes ranging from sex trafficking to bribery.

The findings are contained in a joint report by the GOP-led Senate Homeland and Government Affairs and Senate Finance Committees, released just six days before the first Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and President Trump.

According to the Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross, suspicious financial transactions between Hunter Biden’s firms and foreign nationals from Russia and China – including a CCP-linked Chinese businessman, raised serious concerns. What’s more, Hunter’s seat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma while his father served as the Obama administration point-man for Ukraine, worried State Department officials in 2015 and 2016.

One official, Amos Hochstein, told the Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance committees that he said to then-Vice President Joe Biden in October 2015 that Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma “enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.” Hunter Biden, now 50, joined Burisma’s board of directors in April 2014, shortly after his father, Joe Biden, took over as the Obama administration’s chief liaison to Ukraine. –Daily Caller

As Ross notes, while the report does not produce direct evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, Republicans say the evidence paints a troubling picture of Biden receiving “millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after.” – READ MORE

