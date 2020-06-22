Hundreds of Michigan Residents Turn Over Unsolicited Ballot Applications Sent to Dead, Noncitizen, Underage ‘Voters’

Hundreds of Michigan residents have responded to state Sen. Ruth Johnson’s (R-Holly) request for evidence of ballot applications sent to dead, noncitizen, or underage “voters” by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).

Breitbart News previously reported that Benson used $4.5 million of CARES Act funds to usurp the power of local clerks to automatically send unrequested ballot applications to all 7.7 million Michigan registered voters.

Several people took to social media or contacted Johnson’s office to complain that applications arrived at their address for previous occupants, many of whom moved away years ago or are dead.

Eric Johnson posted on Facebook that he received an application at his home for the former owner’s dad who has “been dead 20 years.”

In an appearance on The Kyle Olson Show, Johnson contended Benson is breaking Michigan law and even her own department rules with the mailings. –READ MORE

