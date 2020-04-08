Hulk Hogan: ‘God Has Taken Away Everything We Worship’

Celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan relayed some of his spiritual insight pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that perhaps God might be making people rethink their values.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Hogan featured a photo of himself praying up against a wall in unison with a caption of biblical proportions. Recalling the plagues of Egypt, which were designed to humiliate the pagan deities, Hogan said that our modern “gods,” from sports to celebrity to money, have been taken from us by this pandemic.

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan began. “God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.”

Hogan then quoted scripture: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” – READ MORE

