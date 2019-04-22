Huckabee Lashes Out At Romney For Trump Remarks

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee responded to criticisms of President Donald Trump by Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney in a tweet Friday.

“Know what makes me sick, Mitt?” Huckabee tweeted. “Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS.”

Huckabee was responding to a Friday tweet from Romney. Attorney General William Barr announced Thursday that there had been no evidence of collusion.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney said in a statement attached to his tweet. “I am appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement.”

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

Romney also said he considered it good news that there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, saying that such evidence might have led to a “constitutional crisis.”

Romney has criticized Trump many times. He wrote an op-ed in January criticizing Trump’s leadership as president. “To a great degree, a presidency shapes the public character of the nation,” Romney wrote. “A president should unite us and inspire us to follow ‘our better angels.’ A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect.”

“As a nation, we have been blessed with presidents who have called on the greatness of the American spirit,” he added. “With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

