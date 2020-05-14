Howard Stern Attacks Trump Supporters: ‘I Hate You for Voting for Him’

SiriusXM radio talk show host Howard Stern on Tuesday said he hates President Donald Trump’s supporters and claimed the president himself also harbors contempt for his own base.
“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern told his listeners. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”
“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” the shock jock continued. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there are any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”
“I don’t hate Donald,” he added. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”
Stern’s tirade comes after the entertainer said President Trump should resign over his late April comments about injecting disinfectants to combat the Chinese coronavirus and suggesting that Trump supporters should attend a massive rally where they can ingest disinfectant and “all drop dead.” – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --Listen to "Ep. 22 -- Corrupt Clinton Foundation Investigation of Vaccine & Medical Fraud is BACK IN PLAY for the FEDS; Bobby Kennedy Jr Tells Paine He'" on Spreaker.