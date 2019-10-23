House Republicans Storm Adam Schiff’s Secret Impeachment Room

About two dozen frustrated House Republicans on Wednesday stormed the secret room where House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been running the closed-door impeachment inquiry.

Led by House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the Republican lawmakers attempted to enter the room where Schiff has been bringing in current and former State Department officials to testify on whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for alleged help with the 2020 election.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) told reporters outside the room that he has served in third world countries more transparent than the way Schiff was handling the impeachment inquiry. Last week, 184 Republicans voted to censure Schiff.

Green Beret @RepMichaelWaltz slamming the secret impeachment inquiry this morning: “I have fought from #Afghanistan to West Africa — I have operated in countries in third world countries who have fairer processes to deal with their elected leadership than what we see today.” pic.twitter.com/a32jggQcVi — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 23, 2019

The interviews of these officials have taken place out of the public's view and in a classified compartment in the Capitol Hill basement. Republicans say there is no classified material being discussed, and it is not an intelligence matter. The closed-door interviews have allowed Democrats to emerge from the basement bunker and selectively leak snippets of the interviews to reporters.