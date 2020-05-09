House Republicans Create China Task Force – Democrats Refuse To Join

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday the creation of a “China Task Force,” while Democrats have refused to join the team.

The China Task Force announced by McCarthy would counter “the full stack of Chinese threats” that the US faces, including: their role in the spread of the coronavirus; Chinese influencing operations, like the control of think tanks, businesses, and media outlets; Chinese economic coercion of other governments and US businesses; Chinese efforts to gain control of international governing organisations.

Democrats were quick to slam the China Task Force as a partisan invention on Twitter.

“Instead of a GOP partisan task force designed to divert attention from President Trump’s coronavirus response failures, McCarthy could get serious about holding the Chinese government accountable by supporting bipartisan initiatives,” wrote Rep. Jim McGovern, the chairman of the House Committee on Rules. – READ MORE

