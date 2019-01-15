House Oversight chairman accuses Trump of making ‘a lot of money’ off presidency

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) is accusing President Trump of profiting off his job in the White House.

Cummings made the accusation in an interview with “60 Minutes” aired on Sunday. He said that he believes Trump is making “a lot of money” off the presidency.

“It’s not OK,” Cummings added. “I still believe that people — the average citizen, the guys on my block, they ought to know if the president is making a deal, whether he’s making it — making it in his self-interest or that of the country.

The White House called Cummings’s claims “completely baseless” in a statement sent to CBS News, adding that it could not “comment further about ongoing litigation.” – READ MORE