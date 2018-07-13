House GOP to bring Dem ‘abolish ICE’ bill up for vote

House GOP leaders plan to bring a Democratic measure calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the House floor, hoping to force Democrats into a difficult vote.

The Democratic bill, introduced Thursday, would create a commission to examine ICE’s responsibilities and then recommend transferring them to other agencies.

Republicans see the growing “abolish ICE” movement as a political winner that will make at least some Democrats running in swing districts uncomfortable.

“Democrats have been trying to make July 4th about abolishing ICE, which is a radical, extreme position that would lead to open borders and undermine America’s national security,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) told The Hill.

“I think it’s the wrong approach. I think everyone ought to be on record about where they stand on that issue.” – READ MORE

Progressive Democrats may think abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is a good idea, but around two-thirds of Americans do not — and it may cost Democrats in the long run.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll out Wednesday, “only 1 in 4 voters in the poll, 25%, believe the federal government should get rid of ICE.” More than half of Americans polled believe we should keep ICE. Only about 20% of those polled were undecided.

Most of those who want to abolish ICE are, in fact, Democrats, and Democrats respond more favorably to the suggestion, Politico found. A plurality of Democrats, 43%, believe that there’s merit in reforming the government agency charged with handling human trafficking. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1