House Dems plan to give themselves $4,500 annual ‘adjustment’ — ‘not a raise’

House Democrats want to increase their annual pay by $4,500, but it’s definitely not a raise.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, leading the charge for the pay bump, explained to reporters Tuesday that pay raises are constitutionally prohibited from taking effect until the next Congress, which is why the $4,500 annual increase included in Democrats’ 2020 spending bill is actually an “adjustment,” not a raise.

Hoyer argued the so-called cost of living adjustment is not technically the same thing as a raise, according The Washington Examiner.

"That was taken to court; the court ruled it was not a pay raise, it was an adjustment on an annual basis for inflation," the number two Democrat said.


