House Democrats Going After Trump’s Son First, Says Intelligence Committee Member

According to Democratic House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jackie Speier (CA), the House Democrats are going to use their newly-acquired power to begin targeting President Trump and his inner circle, starting with Donald Trump Jr.

During a panel discussion at the Woman’s National Democratic Club Tuesday night, Rep. Speier revealed who the first target of the intelligence committee’s investigation would be: Donald Trump Jr., the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard reports.

“There are a number of persons that testified before the committee that I feel were not telling the truth,” she said. Among them is Trump’s son who spoke to the GOP majority intelligence committee about his much-reported meeting in Trump Tower with the Russia-connecting lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

Trump Jr. denied any “collusion” allegations and dismissed the media as a run of the mill oppo-research-type attempt to get some dirt on Hillary Clinton that turned out to be a waste of time. Trump Jr. spoke with the Republican-led committee privately on December 6, 2017. White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner met with the committee a few months earlier, in July 2017. The committee wrapped up its collusion investigation, finding no evidence of it, but Speier told CNN that the Democrats are committed to cranking it back up. – READ MORE