House Democrat Pushes Licensing Requirement for Handgun Owners

Representative Elizabeth Esty (D-ct) Is Pushing Legislation To Require Licenses For Handgun Owners Throughout The United States.

The legislation, HR 5490, is titled the “Handgun Purchaser Licensing Act.”

HR 5490 would not only require licenses but would also provide federal grants to help states cover the expense of a licensing program.

The bill is based on the inaccurate claim that “33,000 Americans were killed by guns” in 2013. Hillary Clinton made this claim again and again during her failed 2016 campaign, and Breitbart News showed that her claims actually exaggerated “gun violence” deaths by 66 percent. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1