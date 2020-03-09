Horrific video: Vicious New York City mugging caught on camera

New York City police have released “sickening” surveillance video that captured a vicious street corner mugging of a 15-year-old girl.

A group of teenage boys, according to reports, attacked her Thursday afternoon in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

“A 15-year-old female was approached by a group of individuals, and was punched and kicked to the ground and had her property removed,” police said Friday.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY/GANG ASSAULT: On 3/5, at approx 4:10 PM, in front of 216 Utica Ave in Brooklyn, a 15-year-old female was approached by a group of individuals & was punched & kicked to the ground & had her property removed. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JjCCFbnhSJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 6, 2020

NYPD Brooklyn North Commanding Officer Jeffrey Maddrey called the video “sickening” in a tweet Friday morning.

“We cannot allow this behavior in our community,” he said.

The video begins with the girl already on the ground and one of the boys kicking her in the chest and face, the New York Post reported. He is then joined by the others, including one who jumps on top of her, then kicks her in the head. – READ MORE

