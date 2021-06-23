Honolulu Police Used Robo-dog To Patrol Homeless Camp

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) spent $150,045 in CARES Act money to purchase a Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robo-dog called Spot to patrol a homeless quarantine encampment, according to Vice News.

HPD extensively used the robo-dog to conduct various tasks, such as temperature readings, disinfecting, and patrol the city’s homeless camp.

In the last year, Honolulu is one of four police departments to adopt the headless, quadrupedal robot outfitted with high-tech sensors to sniff the world around it — Massachusetts State Police, New York City Police Department, and the Dutch National Police are the other three.

In January, HPD officials attempted to deflect bad press around the Spot by claiming the robot will save the department money as it would reduce labor and equipment expenses.

With the pandemic winding down, it’s unclear if the robot is needed at all and maybe repurposed. The costs of the robot infuriated Honolulu residents, while others suggested the robot could continue to be used to surveil the homeless. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --