Hollywood Studios, Networks Cut Ties With Peggy Siegal Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Netflix, FX and Annapurna Pictures are among the Hollywood companies that are parting ways with Peggy Siegal, a movie and television publicist who reportedly used her connections to get multi-millionaire and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epsteininto splashy premieres and parties.

Siegal, known for her thick Rolodex and sway over annual awards races in film and television, was fired last week from a consultant role on Netflix’s Emmy campaign strategy, individuals familiar with the matter told Variety. She was let go following stories in the New York Times and the Hollywood Reporter that documented how Siegal helped Epstein access to A-list events. Siegal reportedly allowed Epstein to pay for her travel.

Netflix has also cut ties with Siegal. Her company had sent out invitations for screenings and promotional events that have yet to take place. However, Siegal was hired before news of her connection to Epstein broke. She will no longer be involved in Netflix events, according to an individual with knowledge of the company.

Parties close to the Disney-owned FX Network said Siegal will no longer be used for promotional duties and tastemaker events. FX has employed Siegal in recent years to set up “tastemaker” events for such shows as “Trust” and “Feud.” Sources familiar with the situation said Siegal’s company was not on retainer with FX but used on a show by show basis. The heat surrounding the Epstein story makes it highly unlikely that she’ll be hired again by FX, according to multiple sources.

In addition, Siegal was dismissed from her oversight of the Aug. 12 New York premiere of Annapurna’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” The film is being marketed and released by the Annapurna-MGM joint distribution venture United Artists Releasing. – READ MORE