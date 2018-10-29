Hollywood Blames Trump and His Supporters for Synagogue Shooting: ‘This sh*t Is On YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT’

A slew of Hollywood celebrities rushed to social media on Saturday to heap blame on President Donald Trump, his supporters, and lawful gun owners mere moments after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

As an American Jew I feel nauseous. And if you support Donald Trump you should too because this shit is on YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT. Remember that tonight as you’re trying to go to sleep — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 27, 2018

Then tell your husband to stop saying he is a “nationalist” which is code for nazis and the kkk. Tell him to stop saying he wants to be able to say “merry Xmas instead of happy holidays!” Which is an anti-Semitic dog whistle. Tell him to stop dividing the country and condemn hate https://t.co/sR0WfmS6dJ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 27, 2018

Love & solidarity to all our Jewish brothers & sisters. Excuse me, fellow gentiles, didn’t we all agree that we would NEVER let something like this happen again? That we would, at the first HINT of fascism, put an end to it before it grew into something worse? That moment is now. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 28, 2018

Dogwhistle reminder that these words used by our openly Nationalist President are winks to the alt right:

Soros = The Jews

Globalist=dirty jew

Nationalist =white Nationalist — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 27, 2018

Just heard about Pittsburg – all this violence & hatred – begins to end with yr votes – the gop must go – every last one – and their kkkult leader /the arch criminal trump must be driven out of power – https://t.co/NSEtJrZie9 — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 27, 2018

Trump is what he is. Drop the “The President* needs to…” nonsense. He’s the worst of us. The bottom. His damage, selfishness & laziness appeal to the damage, selfishness & laziness within his supporters. He’s stunted. He ain’t changing. https://t.co/sU6D7iUvN4 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 27, 2018

The President heard “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville and said nothing. 2 African Americans are killed by a white supremacist at Kroger’s & he said nothing. Bombs sent to assassinate a “globalist”( code for Jew) and he condemns the victim. 11 are killed in a synagogue — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 27, 2018

Ivanka reminded us just now that “America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot.” I agree. Together, we can defeat her father’s Nazi dog-whistling and support of violence. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 27, 2018

Early on Saturday, as Breitbart News reported, the suspect, Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire inside the synagogue, killing at least 11 people wounding four police officers shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Bowers reportedly acquired a license to carry firearms and “made at least six known firearm purchases since 1996.” – READ MORE