    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    Hollywood Blames Trump and His Supporters for Synagogue Shooting: ‘This sh*t Is On YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    A slew of Hollywood celebrities rushed to social media on Saturday to heap blame on President Donald Trump, his supporters, and lawful gun owners mere moments after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

    Early on Saturday, as Breitbart News reported, the suspect, Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire inside the synagogue, killing at least 11 people wounding four police officers shortly after they arrived at the scene.

    Bowers reportedly acquired a license to carry firearms and “made at least six known firearm purchases since 1996.” – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: