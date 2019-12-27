Hobby Lobby Celebrates ‘Christ the Lord’ in Full-Page Christmas Ads

Arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby Lobby celebrated the birth of Jesus in full-page newspaper ads during Christmas week.

Hobby Lobby’s ad features a simple star in the sky and the words, “It’s a boy,” followed by a quote from the gospel of Luke 2:11: “Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord.”

The reason for the season. “Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:11https://t.co/ePL8UKhjFY pic.twitter.com/P6L4hBPHeg — Official Hobby Lobby (@HobbyLobby) December 25, 2019 >

"This ad serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and celebrates what millions of people around the world and for centuries have considered a turning point in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ," states the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world in a press statement.