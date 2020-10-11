Hillary Clinton: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’ in the 2016 Election

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued questioning the result of the 2016 election, voicing her concerns in an interview with the Atlantic published on Friday.

“No, there was a widespread understanding that this election was not on the level,” she said in an interview with Edward Issac-Dovere about her spectacular loss to President Donald Trump. “We still don’t know what really happened. I mean, there’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover.”

During the interview, Clinton repeatedly noted she won the popular mandate by nearly three million votes, which she argued put into question the actual results.

“But you don’t win by three million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here,’” she said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --