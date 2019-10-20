Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Grooming’ Russian ‘Favorite’ Gabbard (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is preparing Russian “favorite” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) to run as a third-party candidate, Hillary Clinton said in an interview with the “Campaign HQ” podcast.

“I’m not making any predictions but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton told podcast host David Plouffe. “She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

Clinton argued the Trump campaign will turn to Gabbard if 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, whom Clinton also associated with Russia, does not run.

"That's assuming Jill Stein will give it up which she might not, because she's also a Russian asset," Clinton said. "She's a Russian asset, I mean totally."