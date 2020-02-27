Hillary Clinton took more cash from Harvey Weinstein than any other Democrat

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton raked-in more cash from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein than any other politician despite brushing off his donations by claiming he gave money to “every” Democrat.

Federal Election Commission filings show the disgraced movie mogul bundled $1.4 million for Clinton during her presidential bid in 2016 and handed her another $73,390 dating back to her 1999 New York Senate seat run.

On Tuesday, the former first lady defended her long relationship with the sex creep, quickly deflecting scrutiny from reporters by noting that Weinstein also raised funds for Barack Obama, John Kerry and Al Gore during their presidential bids.

“He contributed to every Democrat’s campaign,” Clinton said at screening of her new film “Hillary” at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, one day after Weinstein, 67, was found guilty on rape charges.

“He contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign, and John Kerry’s campaign and Al Gore’s campaign and everybody’s campaign,” Clinton added.

The Miramax founder raised $72,100 for Obama but only bundled $679,000 for his 2012 reelection bid — half of what he raised for Clinton, the FEC data shows. – READ MORE

