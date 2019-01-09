 

Hillary Clinton Joins NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Push for Very Late-Term Abortions

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to push for state legislation that will permit abortions “at any time” a patient’s health needs to be protected.

Clinton and Cuomo announced Monday they would be urging a measure that would codify Roe v. Wade in New York’s law now that Democrats are in control of the state Senate. Such a bill has already passed the state Assembly in the past.

Currently, New York law bans abortions past the 24th week of pregnancy, unless the mother’s life is in danger. – READ MORE

 

