Hillary Clinton Joins NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Push for Very Late-Term Abortions

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to push for state legislation that will permit abortions “at any time” a patient’s health needs to be protected.

I’ll be joining @NYGovCuomo as he lays out his plan to codify Roe v. Wade and pass the Reproductive Health Act. There’s no time to wait. #RHAin30Days https://t.co/9DW9cfE9RD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2019

Clinton and Cuomo announced Monday they would be urging a measure that would codify Roe v. Wade in New York’s law now that Democrats are in control of the state Senate. Such a bill has already passed the state Assembly in the past.

Today we are sending a strong message that we stand united in the fight to protect women’s rights. We must codify Roe v. Wade into state law and we must do it now. #RHAin30Days pic.twitter.com/buOUqKII3P — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 7, 2019

Currently, New York law bans abortions past the 24th week of pregnancy, unless the mother's life is in danger.