HILLARY CLINTON GOES AFTER ‘SECRET MONEY’ IN POLITICS WHILE USING IT FOR HER OWN DARK MONEY GROUP

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed the use of “secret money” in politics in a new essay, even as she conceals the identities of donors to her own “dark money” political group.

“We need to overturn Citizens United and get secret money out of our politics,” Clinton writes in a new afterword to her book published in The Atlantic Sunday evening.

Clinton’s attack on “secret money” in politics comes as her own political group, Onward Together, uses secret money to fund its opposition to Trump.

Because Clinton registered Onward Together as a 501(c)4 “social welfare” organization, she’s not required to disclose its donors to the public.

Clinton could still voluntarily reveal the identity of Onward Together’s donors, but has not done so. – READ MORE

Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Returned To The Public Forum Demanding An End To The Electoral College In Presidential Elections Because President Donald Trump Was A Terrible President.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College,” she wrote in a new op-ed in the Atlantic.

Clinton complained that Trump was a racist who was destroying American democracy.

“Trump has sunk far below the already-low bar he set for himself in his ugly campaign,” she wrote, ticking of a laundry lists of offensive actions and public failures in his presidency.

Clinton argued Americans that Trump was a racist, citing his comment about “shithole countries” in Africa, suggesting he did not care about the victims in Puerto Rico because they were Latino, failed to condemn hate crimes against Muslims, and criticized NFL players. – READ MORE