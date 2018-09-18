Hillary Clinton Claims We’re In The Throes Of A ‘Constitutional Crisis’

Apparently not content with the first wave of criticism leveled at her self-aggrandizing tome, “What Happened,” former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has released a second edition, this time with an afterword detailing the present “Constitutional Crisis” and laying the groundwork for how Americans can save the precious institutions of our democracy from President Donald Trump.

She announced the update on Twitter Monday.

My new afterword for "What Happened" is excerpted in @TheAtlantic. It's about the constitutional crisis building in our democracy and why we should all be focused, determined and, yes, optimistic as we work to save our country. https://t.co/HBEvB9919F — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2018

Ironically, Clinton’s Twitter lecture (reprinted in full in The Atlantic) is largely a lecture on ethics, something that Clinton — any Clinton, really — is not readily qualified to speak on. But Clinton repeats a few key details from the earlier iteration of her election memoir: that the Russians undermined the 2016 election to such a degree that the outcome is illegitimate and that Trump is waging all-out war on the mechanics of justice by angrily tweeting about the Attorney General of the United States. – READ MORE

Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Returned To The Public Forum Demanding An End To The Electoral College In Presidential Elections Because President Donald Trump Was A Terrible President.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College,” she wrote in a new op-ed in the Atlantic.

Clinton complained that Trump was a racist who was destroying American democracy.

“Trump has sunk far below the already-low bar he set for himself in his ugly campaign,” she wrote, ticking of a laundry lists of offensive actions and public failures in his presidency.

Clinton argued Americans that Trump was a racist, citing his comment about “shithole countries” in Africa, suggesting he did not care about the victims in Puerto Rico because they were Latino, failed to condemn hate crimes against Muslims, and criticized NFL players. – READ MORE