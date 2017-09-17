True Pundit

Hillary Clinton admits she owns a pink ‘pussy hat’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton revealed she owns a pink “pussy hat,” which became the symbol of the Women’s March on Washington a day after President Trump’s inauguration.

“I do!” Clinton told the New York Times when asked if she owned the pink hat. “I was given one that’s going into my archives.”

Thousands of women donned the pink knitted beanies with cat ears as a symbol of solidarity as they marched in late January. – READ MORE

