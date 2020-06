Herschel Walker offers to send people who want to defund police to countries without them

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker offered to work with airlines to send people who want to defund the police to countries without them.

Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL, took his thoughts to Twitter in response to people who want to eliminate police departments across the United States.

“I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!” Walker wrote.

I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy! @CNN @FoxNews @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS @espn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2020

On Sunday, Walker said that he would volunteer to serve as a black leader to help bring members of Congress together with “leaders from all ethnic groups, both left and right, to find solutions.”

“We’re civilized people,” Walker said. “Why can’t true congressmen/women and senators get together with leaders from all ethnic groups, both left and right, to find solutions… unless certain people in Washington don’t want to see a change. I’m volunteering myself as one of the black leaders.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --