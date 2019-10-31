Herridge Quits FOX

Variety is reporting that Catherine Herridge, a Fox News Channel veteran reporter — who’s been with the network since its founding back in 1996 — is moving to CBS News.

“She will work as a senior investigative correspondent out of Washington, CBS News said, and will start in November,” Variety noted.

The network itself also released a statement about the news on Friday on Twitter.

Herridge is the second long-serving Fox News journalist to leave the Fox Corporation-owned cable-news outlet recently.

Shepard Smith, seen by many as the network’s main news anchor, stunned both viewers and colleagues earlier this month when he announced his departure on a Friday-afternoon broadcast.

Smith had tangled on air with opinion host Tucker Carlson, Variety pointed out.

“Herridge’s move is said to have been in the works for several weeks, and is not tied to Smith’s exit,” said Variety. – READ MORE